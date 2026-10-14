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    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves

    Domestic policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 15:59
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves

    A march featuring Azerbaijani women wearing traditional kelaghayi headscarves was held in central Baku today with the support of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

    According to Report, the event began near the Maiden Tower.

    Representatives of civil society said the initiative aims to promote interest in national attire, particularly the kelaghayi. During the march, which attracted considerable interest from city residents and tourists, participants performed folk songs and recited bayatis, traditional Azerbaijani folk quatrains.

    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves

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    44 - Tezliklə

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