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    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 16:07
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb

    A photo exhibition entitled "GOAL 18: A World Free of Mines", dedicated to Azerbaijan's landmine problem, has opened in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the exhibition has been organized at European Square in the Croatian capital.

    The initiative to hold the event is based on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal to adopt a new Sustainable Development Goal dedicated to the world free of mines.

    The exhibition aims to raise international awareness of the global landmine threat and promote the initiative to establish a new, 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) entitled "A World Free of Mines".

    The exhibition features more than 20 photographs illustrating the devastating impact of mines on people's lives. It also presents facts and statistical data on the global landmine threat.

    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Landmine problem photo exhibition Zagreb
    Photo
    Zaqrebdə Azərbaycanın mina probleminə həsr edilən "Minalardan azad dünya" adlı fotosərgi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Загребе открылась фотовыставка о минной проблеме Азербайджана
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    MiniBoss

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