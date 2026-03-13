Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Zelenskyy meets with Reza Pahlavi in Paris

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 22:56
    Zelenskyy meets with Reza Pahlavi in Paris

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Paris with Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the last Shah of Iran.

    According to Report, Zelenskyy said in a post on X that the sides discussed the situation in the region and the US operation against Iran.

    "It is crucial that the people of Iran gain greater ability to determine their own future. We talked about how international pressure and joint efforts could help achieve this," Zelenskyy noted.

    He added that Pahlavi expressed clear assurances of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    This marks the second meeting between Zelenskyy and Pahlavi in the past month; they previously met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

    The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Reza Pahlavi
    Zelenski Parisdə Pəhləvi ilə görüşüb
    Зеленский встретился в Париже с Пехлеви

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