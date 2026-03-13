Zelenskyy meets with Reza Pahlavi in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Paris with Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the last Shah of Iran.

According to Report, Zelenskyy said in a post on X that the sides discussed the situation in the region and the US operation against Iran.

"It is crucial that the people of Iran gain greater ability to determine their own future. We talked about how international pressure and joint efforts could help achieve this," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Pahlavi expressed clear assurances of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This marks the second meeting between Zelenskyy and Pahlavi in the past month; they previously met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.