Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pakistan's PM to meet with Qatari leader in continuing push for peace

    Other countries
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 12:22
    Pakistan's PM to meet with Qatari leader in continuing push for peace

    Pakistan's diplomacy in the Middle East is continuing with the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set to arrive in Doha today to meet with Qatar's leader, Report informs via Sky News.

    The prime minister's office said in an online post that he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

    Sharif will hold a bilateral meeting with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, with hopes of edging closer to a long-term ceasefire between Iran and the US.

    Sharif also met yesterday with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where he "shared recent developments related to Pakistan's peace efforts which helped facilitate US-Iran ceasefire and historic peace talks in Islamabad".

    "I reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to advancing its efforts to encourage both the US and Iran towards an agreement aimed at lasting peace and stability in the region," Shehbaz added.

    Escalation in Middle East Shehbaz Sharif Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Pakistan Doha Mohammed bin Salman Ceasefire
    Şahbaz Şərif Qətər əmiri ilə müdafiə və enerji sahələrində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Шахбаз Шариф обсудил с эмиром Катара сотрудничество в обороне и энергетике - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed