Pakistan's diplomacy in the Middle East is continuing with the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set to arrive in Doha today to meet with Qatar's leader, Report informs via Sky News.

The prime minister's office said in an online post that he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Sharif will hold a bilateral meeting with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, with hopes of edging closer to a long-term ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Sharif also met yesterday with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where he "shared recent developments related to Pakistan's peace efforts which helped facilitate US-Iran ceasefire and historic peace talks in Islamabad".

"I reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to advancing its efforts to encourage both the US and Iran towards an agreement aimed at lasting peace and stability in the region," Shehbaz added.