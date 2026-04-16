Six killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv – Photos

In the early hours of April 16, Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv left six people dead.

According to Report, three of the victims were police officers who were on duty at the time.

The districts most affected in Kyiv were Podilsk, Shevchenko, Obolon, and Shevchenkivskyi. Two branches of Ukraine's Central Post Office were completely destroyed in the attacks.

Report presents photos showing the destruction in Kyiv following the overnight assault.

A total of 14 people were killed in Russian strikes on several Ukrainian regions.