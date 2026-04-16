Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia down by 9%
Business
- 16 April, 2026
- 15:02
In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan exported non-oil-gas products worth $211.65 million to Russia, Report informs.
This is 9.1% less compared to the same period of last year.
During the reporting period, the value of non-oil-gas exports to Türkiye increased by 4.2% compared to a year earlier, reaching $139.95 million, while exports to Georgia increased by 49.7%, amounting to $120.7 million.
In three months, Azerbaijan also exported non-oil-gas sector goods worth $103.45 million (+48.6%) to Switzerland and $42.7 million (-16.3%) to Ukraine.
During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 19.7% year-on-year, amounting to $580.7 million.
Latest News
17:42
Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universitiesEducation and science
17:31
Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport linksInfrastructure
17:28
Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countriesRegion
17:18
Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian LanguageBusiness
17:12
Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementationInfrastructure
17:11
Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routesInfrastructure
17:05
Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for EurasiaInfrastructure
17:02
Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia tradeFinance
16:56