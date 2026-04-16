In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan exported non-oil-gas products worth $211.65 million to Russia, Report informs.

This is 9.1% less compared to the same period of last year.

During the reporting period, the value of non-oil-gas exports to Türkiye increased by 4.2% compared to a year earlier, reaching $139.95 million, while exports to Georgia increased by 49.7%, amounting to $120.7 million.

In three months, Azerbaijan also exported non-oil-gas sector goods worth $103.45 million (+48.6%) to Switzerland and $42.7 million (-16.3%) to Ukraine.

During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 19.7% year-on-year, amounting to $580.7 million.