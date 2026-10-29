Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani judoka Rashad Yelkiyev has won bronze in the men's 66 kg category at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Report informs that Yelkiyev defeated Uzbekistan's Dilshodbek Hamroyev in the bronze-medal contest.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) won gold medals. Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) finished fifth after losing his bronze-medal contest.