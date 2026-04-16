Overchuk: Azerbaijan has vital role in evacuating Russians from Iran

Azerbaijan has provided crucial support for the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk stated during the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan is distinguished by its hospitality and sincerity, which everyone who comes here feels repeatedly. We are deeply grateful for this. First of all, I thank the Azerbaijani leadership and President Ilham Aliyev for the support provided during the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Iranian people," Overchuk emphasized.

He noted that despite the Novruz holiday period, Azerbaijan acted swiftly to create all necessary conditions:

"With Azerbaijan's support, more than 500 Russian citizens were evacuated from Iran, while humanitarian cargo consisting of medicines and food was also delivered. This cooperation once again confirms the high level of relations between our two countries," he added.