Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Overchuk: Azerbaijan has vital role in evacuating Russians from Iran

    Infrastructure
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 15:45
    Overchuk: Azerbaijan has vital role in evacuating Russians from Iran

    Azerbaijan has provided crucial support for the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk stated during the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan is distinguished by its hospitality and sincerity, which everyone who comes here feels repeatedly. We are deeply grateful for this. First of all, I thank the Azerbaijani leadership and President Ilham Aliyev for the support provided during the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Iranian people," Overchuk emphasized.

    He noted that despite the Novruz holiday period, Azerbaijan acted swiftly to create all necessary conditions:

    "With Azerbaijan's support, more than 500 Russian citizens were evacuated from Iran, while humanitarian cargo consisting of medicines and food was also delivered. This cooperation once again confirms the high level of relations between our two countries," he added.

    Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission Alexey Overchuk Evacuation from Iran
    Aleksey Overçuk: "Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarımızın İrandan təxliyəsinə mühüm dəstək verib"
    Оверчук поблагодарил Азербайджан за поддержку в эвакуации российских граждан из Ирана

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed