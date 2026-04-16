Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Turkish army receives new generation Firtina-II howitzers

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 15:30
    Turkish army receives new generation Firtina-II howitzers

    The Turkish Armed Forces have added new generation Firtina-II howitzers to their arsenal, according to Türkiye"s National Defense Ministry, Report informs via Haber Global.

    The howitzers were included in the inventory after inspection and acceptance procedures were completed.

    In addition, Akinci combat drones have also been delivered to the army.

    The ministry further noted that, following the Russia‑Ukraine conflict and the US‑Israel strike on Iran, work has begun to increase the number of commando brigades in the Turkish Army.

    "The new commando brigades will be established in a modern way, differing from existing organizational structures, and aligned with current threat assessments and operational concepts," the statement read.

    howitzer Turkish Armed Forces Turkish Ministry of National Defense
    Türkiyə Ordusunun arsenalına yeni nəsil "Fırtına-2" haubitsaları verilib
    Турецкая армия приняла на вооружение гаубицы Fırtına-2 и беспилотники Akıncı

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