Poland opposes accelerated EU accession for Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski opposed the idea of fast-tracking Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Sikorski stated in an interview with RMF24, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

The Polish minister was asked about the position of Hungary's future prime minister Péter Magyar, who stated that he does not support the idea of fast-tracking Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Sikorski agreed with Magyar's remarks, saying that Poland's position is identical.

In his view, Ukraine must go through the full process of European integration, as Poland once did.

"He is saying what is also our position. The European Commission has come up with the idea of accelerated membership. That will not happen. We believe Ukraine must fulfill all the conditions, just as we had to. And, of course, there will be difficult chapters in the negotiations, such as agriculture or transport," the Polish foreign minister said.