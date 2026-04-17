On the margins of the 2026 ECOSOC Youth Forum, the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), with the support of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, organized a side event on April 16, 2026, the Permanent Mission wrote on X, Report informs.

The event was themed "Rebuilding Safely: The Role of Mine Action in Urban Reconstruction at United Nations Headquarters."

The Deputy Permanent Representative, Elvin Ashrafzada, welcomed youth representatives and underscored that ensuring safety is a prerequisite for rebuilding cities. He highlighted the importance of harnessing the potential of young people in advancing effective mine action, particularly through the use of modern technologies.

Richard Boulter, Chief of Design, Operational Support and Oversight at the United Nations Mine Action Service, delivered a presentation on the challenges of mine action in urban reconstruction, outlining key technical and operational constraints. He emphasized that sustained support, coupled with a clear strategic vision, can lead to tangible progress.

Elnur Gasimov, Head of the Quality Control Department of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA); Leyla Hasanova, Chairperson of NAMYO; and Rafael Hajibayli, Chairman of NAYORA, also delivered remarks, highlighting measures undertaken in their respective capacities. They emphasized the importance of awareness-raising in mine action, strengthened international cooperation, and Azerbaijan's national efforts in this field.

The event featured fruitful discussions among representatives and youth delegates from Member States, international organizations, academia, and civil society participating in the 2026 ECOSOC Youth Forum.