Horadiz–Agband railway construction to be completed by 2028
Infrastructure
- 16 April, 2026
- 15:50
The Horadiz–Agband railway line, a key segment of the Zangazur corridor, is scheduled for completion in 2028, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.
Mustafayev said that the railway line will have a total length of approximately 110 km, and about 140 km including side tracks. "Currently, around 75% of the project has been implemented, with the main construction works already completed," Mustafayev stated.
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