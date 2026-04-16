Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Shahin Mustafayev: Azerbaijan committed to equal partnership with Russia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 15:10
    Shahin Mustafayev: Azerbaijan committed to equal partnership with Russia

    Azerbaijan is committed to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership in its relations with Russia, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated during the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

    Mustafayev highlighted that the presidents of both countries set the strategic course, define the main directions, and provide the necessary impetus for deepening cooperation across all fields.

    "We are confident that our relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship, mutual trust, and alliance in line with the 2022 Declaration. In this context, the meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia on October 9, 2025, in Dushanbe was of particular importance, as it opened a new chapter in bilateral cooperation and defined future priorities for its development," Mustafayev noted.

    Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission Shahin Mustafayev Azerbaijan-Russia relations
    Şahin Mustafayev: "Biz Rusiya ilə münasibətlərdə bərabərhüquqlu tərəfdaşlıq prinsiplərinə sadiqik"
    Шахин Мустафаев: Азербайджан привержен равноправному партнерству в отношениях с Россией

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed