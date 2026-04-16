Shahin Mustafayev: Azerbaijan committed to equal partnership with Russia

Azerbaijan is committed to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership in its relations with Russia, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated during the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

Mustafayev highlighted that the presidents of both countries set the strategic course, define the main directions, and provide the necessary impetus for deepening cooperation across all fields.

"We are confident that our relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship, mutual trust, and alliance in line with the 2022 Declaration. In this context, the meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia on October 9, 2025, in Dushanbe was of particular importance, as it opened a new chapter in bilateral cooperation and defined future priorities for its development," Mustafayev noted.