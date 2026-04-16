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    Azerbaijan's agricultural exports to Russia exceeded $837M in 2025

    Business
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 15:41
    Azerbaijan's agricultural exports to Russia exceeded $837M in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's agricultural exports to Russia exceeded $837 million, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced during the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

    According to him, fruit and vegetables accounted for $696 million of the total agricultural exports to Russia, reflecting a 31% increase compared to the previous year.

    "Agricultural products hold a significant place in the structure of mutual trade. The Russian market remains a key destination for Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports. At the same time, last year Azerbaijan imported more than $832 million worth of agricultural products from Russia," Mustafayev added.

    He recalled that in 2025, the two countries carried out trade operations worth $4.9 billion, while in the first quarter of 2026, trade turnover reached $750 million.

    Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission Shahin Mustafayev agricultural exports Exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan ötən il Rusiyaya 837 milyon dollarlıq aqrar məhsullar ixrac edib
    Азербайджан экспортировал в РФ сельхозпродукцию на $837 млн в 2025г

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