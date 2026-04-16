FM: Venezuela ready to deepen relations with Azerbaijan

Venezuela is committed to further strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Azerbaijan, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto wrote on X, Report informs.

"We have held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ruslan Novruz oğlu Rzayev, with the purpose of reviewing the bilateral agenda and aligning it with the cooperation and development objectives between our countries. We thank the ambassador for his willingness and share his commitment to continue strengthening our diplomatic and productive relations," reads the post.