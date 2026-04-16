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    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf meets with US officials

    Energy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 12:40
    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf meets with US officials

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Rebecca Neff, Senior Advisor at the US Department of State, and Sara Lemming, Country Manager of the US Trade and Development Agency, on April 15, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-standing and successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the energy sector.

    It was noted that the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America in February this year is of historic significance for the development of bilateral relations.

    In this context, the broad prospects for cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries were highlighted.

    The parties also emphasized the successful cooperation between SOCAR and US companies across various segments of the energy sector.

    During the meeting, the importance of the TRIPP project and existing energy routes along the Middle Corridor for regional cooperation was highlighted, and the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf meets with US officials
    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf meets with US officials

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf US Department of State
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    Ровшан Наджаф обсудил с официальными лицами США расширение энергосотрудничества

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