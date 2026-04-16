Matvienko says Russia aims to develop relations with Azerbaijan

Russia is focused on developing relations with Azerbaijan, Federation Council Chair Valentina Matvienko said, Report informs, citing Russia's upper house of parliament.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul.

Matvienko said relations between Baku and Moscow have significant potential for further development.

She also stressed the importance of the two countries completing procedures to address the consequences of the 2024 AZAL plane crash and expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani side.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the regularity of contacts between Russian and Azerbaijani lawmakers. A meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission between Russia's Federal Assembly and Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis was held in Moscow late last year, with the next session due to take place in Baku.

Matvienko said proposals from the Azerbaijani side were expected regarding the timing and venue of the 13th Russia–Azerbaijan Interregional Forum, adding that more than 70 Russian regions currently maintain ties with Azerbaijan.