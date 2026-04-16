Slovakia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding cooperation in railway sector

Slovakia's Ambassador to Baku, Elčin Gasymov, and Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, Rovshan Rustamov, discussed the further development of the Middle Corridor and the modernization of Azerbaijan's railway infrastructure, the diplomat wrote on X, Report informs.

"Had a productive meeting today with Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways. We discussed the further development of the Middle Corridor and modernisation of railway infrastructure. We highlighted our successful past cooperation and are keen to build on this foundation with the involvement of Slovak companies and financing support from Slovakia's banks. A promising dialogue with strong potential for enhanced cooperation," reads the post