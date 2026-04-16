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    Azerbaijan's petroleum product exports double in value

    Energy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 13:24
    Azerbaijan's petroleum product exports double in value

    In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 187,341 tons of petroleum products, valued at almost $131 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the customs declarations, the exports grew by 1.5 times in volume and rose by 2.3 times in value compared to the first quarter of 2025.

    Over the course of three months, petroleum products accounted for 2.42% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

    In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

    As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

    Exports of Azerbaijan Petroleum products State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanın ixrac etdiyi neft məhsullarının ümumi dəyəri 2 dəfədən çox artıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефтепродуктов более чем в 2 раза

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