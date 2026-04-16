3,546 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

A total of 3,546 people from 78 countries have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since Feb. 28, Report has learned.

Of those evacuated, 620 are Azerbaijani citizens.

The evacuees also include 738 citizens of China, 384 of Russia, 294 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 195 of Tajikistan, 152 of Pakistan, 137 of Iran, 118 of Indonesia, 84 of Oman, 57 of Algeria, 46 of Italy, 30 of Germany, 27 of Canada, 26 of Spain, 25 each from France and Kazakhstan, 21 each from Georgia and Japan, 18 from Saudi Arabia, 17 each from Uzbekistan and the United States, 16 each from Bahrain and Poland, 14 from Switzerland, 13 each from Nigeria and Belarus, 12 from Hungary, 11 from Mexico, 10 each from the United Kingdom, Bulgaria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 from Brazil, 8 each from Sudan and Venezuela, and 6 each from Finland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Austria and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, those evacuated include 5 citizens each from Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Greece and Vietnam; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait and the Netherlands; 3 each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark and Norway; and 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, Slovenia and Uruguay.

One citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize and the Dominican Republic was also evacuated to Azerbaijan from Iran.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of senior officials were killed.