In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 6.257 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at approximately $1.9 billion, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the customs declarations, the exports grew by 6.1% in volume, while dropping by 14.6% in value compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Over the course of three months, natural gas accounted for 34.86% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.