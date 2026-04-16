Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UAE demands global action on Strait of Hormuz tensions

    Other countries
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 12:35
    UAE demands global action on Strait of Hormuz tensions

    The use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of political and economic pressure is unacceptable, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Ministry stated, Report informs.

    The ministry emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital passage for nearly one‑fifth of global energy supplies and plays a crucial role in international trade.

    "We categorically reject the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a means of economic coercion or blackmail and demand a collective international response, as this constitutes economic warfare and piracy that affects not only the region but the global economy as a whole," the statement read.

    The ministry stressed that the UAE is closely monitoring the situation in the region amid the two‑week ceasefire between the US and Iran. It underscored the importance of obtaining further clarifications on the agreement's provisions to ensure Iran's full commitment to the immediate cessation of all military operations in the area.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz United Arab Emirates
    BƏƏ Hörmüz boğazındakı vəziyyətlə bağlı beynəlxalq reaksiya tələb edir
    ОАЭ призвали к международной реакции на ситуацию в Ормузском проливе

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