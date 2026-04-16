UAE demands global action on Strait of Hormuz tensions

The use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of political and economic pressure is unacceptable, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Ministry stated, Report informs.

The ministry emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital passage for nearly one‑fifth of global energy supplies and plays a crucial role in international trade.

"We categorically reject the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a means of economic coercion or blackmail and demand a collective international response, as this constitutes economic warfare and piracy that affects not only the region but the global economy as a whole," the statement read.

The ministry stressed that the UAE is closely monitoring the situation in the region amid the two‑week ceasefire between the US and Iran. It underscored the importance of obtaining further clarifications on the agreement's provisions to ensure Iran's full commitment to the immediate cessation of all military operations in the area.