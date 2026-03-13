Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13
Infrastructure
- 13 March, 2026
- 23:28
UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach visited the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-26.
Report informs citing WUF13Azerbaijan's post on X that she also visited the office of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.
During the visit, she was briefed on the ongoing preparations and organisational efforts to host the forum in Baku.
UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach visited the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on 17–22 May 2026, and the office of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.— WUF13Azerbaijan (@WUF13Azerbaijan) March 13, 2026
During the visit,… pic.twitter.com/1KY2ySJOrS
Latest News
23:59
IRGC launches next wave of operation True Promise-4Region
23:45
Iran reports damage to over 9,600 civilian sites in US-Israel strikesRegion
23:36
Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30Football
23:28
Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13Infrastructure
23:16
Israeli Air Force strikes TehranRegion
23:07
Araghchi thanks Türkiye for solidarityRegion
22:56
Zelenskyy meets with Reza Pahlavi in ParisOther countries
22:47
East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:38
Photo