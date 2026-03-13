Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach visited the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-26.

Report informs citing WUF13Azerbaijan's post on X that she also visited the office of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

During the visit, she was briefed on the ongoing preparations and organisational efforts to host the forum in Baku.