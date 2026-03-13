Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 23:28
    Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13

    UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach visited the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-26.

    Report informs citing WUF13Azerbaijan's post on X that she also visited the office of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

    During the visit, she was briefed on the ongoing preparations and organisational efforts to host the forum in Baku.

    Anaclaudia Rossbach Baku Olympic Stadium World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Anaklaudiya Rossbax WUF13-ün keçiriləcəyi Bakı Olimpiya Stadionunda olub
    Анаклаудия Россбах посетила Бакинский Олимпийский стадион, где пройдет WUF13

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