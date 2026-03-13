Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Israeli Air Force strikes Tehran

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 23:16
    Israeli Air Force strikes Tehran

    The Israeli Air Force has launched another series of airstrikes on Iran's capital, Tehran.

    According to Report, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) press service announced the operation on its Telegram channel.

    The statement indicates that the targets were government institutions located in the city.

    Shortly after, the Iranian news agency Tasnim confirmed a series of explosions in several districts of the capital. Sounds of air defense activity were reported in the city. Explosions were recorded in the central and northern parts of Tehran, although information about the extent of the damage is currently unavailable.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail HHQ Tehrana hücum edib
    ВВС Израиля атаковали Тегеран

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