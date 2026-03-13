Israeli Air Force strikes Tehran
Region
- 13 March, 2026
- 23:16
The Israeli Air Force has launched another series of airstrikes on Iran's capital, Tehran.
According to Report, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) press service announced the operation on its Telegram channel.
The statement indicates that the targets were government institutions located in the city.
Shortly after, the Iranian news agency Tasnim confirmed a series of explosions in several districts of the capital. Sounds of air defense activity were reported in the city. Explosions were recorded in the central and northern parts of Tehran, although information about the extent of the damage is currently unavailable.
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