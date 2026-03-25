Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israeli Health Ministry: Over 5,000 injured in Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 10:39
    Israeli Health Ministry: Over 5,000 injured in Iranian strikes

    Since February 28, Iranian strikes have injured 5,045 people in Israel, including 204 in the past 24 hours, the Israeli Ministry of Health said, according to Report.

    The ministry said 120 of the injured remain hospitalized, including 12 in serious condition. Another 27 are reported to be in moderate condition.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iranian strikes Israeli Health Ministry
    Минздрав: В Израиле свыше 5 тыс. человек пострадали в результате ударов Ирана

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