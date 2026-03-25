Israeli Health Ministry: Over 5,000 injured in Iranian strikes
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 10:39
Since February 28, Iranian strikes have injured 5,045 people in Israel, including 204 in the past 24 hours, the Israeli Ministry of Health said, according to Report.
The ministry said 120 of the injured remain hospitalized, including 12 in serious condition. Another 27 are reported to be in moderate condition.
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