Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will set off Friday on a trip to Pakistan, Oman and Russia, state media in Tehran said, amid a push to end the conflict with the US.

The purpose of the visit is to conduct bilateral consultations, discuss current regional processes, as well as the conflict in the Middle East and the latest situation regarding the US and Israel's operation against Iran.

Earlier, Pakistan's Geo TV said that Araghchi was set to depart for Pakistan this evening to hold negotiations with the US.