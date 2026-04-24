Iran's FM Araghchi to travel to Pakistan, Oman and Russia
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 17:47
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will set off Friday on a trip to Pakistan, Oman and Russia, state media in Tehran said, amid a push to end the conflict with the US.
The purpose of the visit is to conduct bilateral consultations, discuss current regional processes, as well as the conflict in the Middle East and the latest situation regarding the US and Israel's operation against Iran.
Earlier, Pakistan's Geo TV said that Araghchi was set to depart for Pakistan this evening to hold negotiations with the US.
Latest News
20:41
Photo
Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's NakhchivanMilitary
20:21
EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with regionOther countries
20:01
AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports educationFootball
19:41
Photo
AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminarFootball
19:21
Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:02
Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen graduallyOther countries
18:37
Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal societyDomestic policy
18:14
Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchangeOther countries
17:57
Photo