Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran's FM Araghchi to travel to Pakistan, Oman and Russia

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 17:47
    Iran's FM Araghchi to travel to Pakistan, Oman and Russia

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will set off Friday on a trip to Pakistan, Oman and Russia, state media in Tehran said, amid a push to end the conflict with the US.

    The purpose of the visit is to conduct bilateral consultations, discuss current regional processes, as well as the conflict in the Middle East and the latest situation regarding the US and Israel's operation against Iran.

    Earlier, Pakistan's Geo TV said that Araghchi was set to depart for Pakistan this evening to hold negotiations with the US.

    Abbas Araghchi Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Pakistan Oman Russia
    Əraqçi Pakistan, Oman və Rusiyaya səfər edəcək
    Арагчи посетит Пакистан, Оман и Россию

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