Iran media says strikes put desalination plant on Gulf Island out of service

Iranian media said Tuesday airstrikes have put a desalination plant on Iran's Qeshm island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz out of service, though the update did not specify when the attack took place, Report informs via Asharq Alawsat.

"One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted... and is now completely out of service, as it is not possible to repair it in the short term," the ISNA news agency noted, quoting health ministry official Mohsen Farhadi.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said a strike had taken place there on March 7, accusing the US of a "blatant and desperate crime."

Qeshm is the largest Iranian island in the Gulf, stretching for around one hundred kilometers across the Strait of Hormuz.

It has become a popular tourist destination in recent years for Iranians thanks to its rare UNESCO-listed rock formations and turquoise waters, but is also heavily militarized, analysts say.