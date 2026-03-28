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    IDF says it killed two top Hezbollah communications unit members in Beirut

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    • 28 March, 2026
    • 13:23
    IDF says it killed two top Hezbollah communications unit members in Beirut

    The IDF says it killed two top members of Hezbollah's communications unit in a strike in Beirut overnight, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The strike in the Lebanese capital killed Ayyoub Hussein Yaacoub and Yasser Mohammad Mubarak, both senior members of the unit, which the military has said is responsible for "maintaining communication continuity" within Hezbollah and overseeing "the development, maintenance, and use of communication systems" used by the group.

    The military says Yaacoub previously served in a senior role in Hezbollah's rocket unit, and was behind numerous attacks on Israel, while Mubarak simultaneously held a position in the rocket unit alongside his role in the communications unit.

    Meanwhile, the IDF says the Israeli Air Force and Israeli Navy carried out dozens of strikes against Hezbollah sites across Lebanon overnight, including as part of support for ground troops operating in the south.

    The targets included weapon depots, rocket launchers, and buildings used by Hezbollah, the military says.

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