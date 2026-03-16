Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Germany, UK decline to join potential mission to protect shipping in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:20
    Germany, UK decline to join potential mission to protect shipping in Strait of Hormuz

    Germany will not participate in a possible international mission to protect commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

    According to Report, in an interview with ARD, Wadephul dismissed the possibility of Berlin becoming directly involved in the conflict.

    "Will we soon become an active participant in this conflict? No," he said when asked whether the naval operation Operation Aspides in the Red Sea could be expanded to the Strait of Hormuz.

    He said security in the strategic waterway can only be achieved through negotiations with Iran.

    Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom, holds a similar position, according to The Daily Telegraph.

    The report said Starmer has refused to send British warships to help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz despite a request from Donald Trump, president of the United States.

    The British prime minister"s office said the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent disruptions to global trade.

    Earlier, the US permanent representative to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told CNN that Washington is urging other countries to help ensure the safety of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes killed Iran"s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and several senior officials.

    Following the operation, Iran launched strikes against targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting US and allied military bases, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq and Cyprus.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Almaniya və Britaniya Hörmüz boğazında gəmilərin mühafizəsi missiyasında iştirak etməyəcək
    Берлин и Лондон не будут участвовать в миссии по защите судов в Ормузском проливе

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