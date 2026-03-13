Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Cuba to release 51 prisoners in Vatican-brokered deal

    13 March, 2026
    • 08:53
    Cuba to release 51 prisoners in Vatican-brokered deal

    Cuba said on ​Thursday it will release 51 prisoners in the coming days under an agreement with the Vatican, at ‌a time the Communist government has come under increasing pressure from the United States to reform its one-party rule, Report informs via Reuters.

    The prisoner release follows two weeks after Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met with Pope Leo in the Vatican and at a time when Cuba faces a severe economic crisis, ​one aggravated by US President Donald Trump's imposition of a virtual oil blockade on the Caribbean island.

    "In the ​spirit of goodwill and the close and fluid relations between the Cuban state and the ⁠Vatican, with which communication has historically been maintained regarding the review and release of prisoners, the Cuban government has decided ​to release 51 people sentenced to imprisonment in the coming days," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    "All have served a ​significant portion of their sentences and have maintained good conduct in prison," it said.

    Cuba said it has granted pardons to 9,905 inmates since 2010 while granting early release to another 10,000 in the past three years.

    In March 2025, it granted early release to 553 prisoners in ​another Vatican-brokered deal.

    Kuba Vatikanla danışıqlardan sonra 51 məhbusu azadlığa buraxıb
    Куба объявила об освобождении 51 заключенного после переговоров с Ватиканом

