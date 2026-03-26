At least 24 people died after a passenger bus carrying around ​40 passengers plunged into the Padma ‌River while attempting to board a ferry in Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

The accident occurred ​on Wednesday when the bus lost ​control approaching a ferry at Daulatdia ⁠in Rajbari district, about 100 km (62 miles) ​from Dhaka. The bus overturned and sank ​nearly 30 feet (9 m) into the river, according to police and the Fire Service and Civil ​Defense.

Rescuers recovered 22 bodies from inside ​the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women ‌and ⁠five children, Fire Service official Talha Bin Zasim said.

Twenty-four people have been confirmed dead so far, including two women who ​died after ​being rescued, ⁠he said.

Four fire service units and 10 divers were leading ​the search and rescue efforts, supported ​by ⁠the army, police, coast guard and local authorities.

Officials fear more passengers may still be ⁠missing. ​Hundreds of people die ​each year in road and ferry accidents in Bangladesh.