Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    At least 29 US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi base over past week

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 12:51
    At least 29 US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi base over past week

    More than two dozen US troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on a Saudi air base in the past week, according to two people who have been briefed on the matter, Report informs via AP.

    Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia"s Prince Sultan air base in an attack yesterday that wounded at least 15 troops, including five seriously, according to the sources who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

    US officials initially noted that at least 10 US troops were injured, including two seriously wounded.

    The base had come under attack twice earlier this week, including an incident that injured 14 US troops, according to the people who had been briefed on the matter.

    Located about 96 kilometers (60 miles) from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the base is run by the Royal Saudi Air Force, but is also used by US troops.

    Saudi Arabia Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    KİV: İranın Səudiyyədə ABŞ aviabazasına hücumları nəticəsində 29 amerikalı hərbçi yaralanıb
    СМИ: Из-за иранских атак на авиабазу в Саудовской Аравии ранены 29 американских военных

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