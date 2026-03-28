Houthis launch missile attack on southern Israel

Yemen's Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack at southern Israel on Saturday morning, triggering sirens in Beersheba and surrounding areas, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

In a statement, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted "sensitive Israeli military sites" with a "barrage of ballistic missiles."

The IDF said one missile fired from Yemen was successfully shot down by air defenses.

The strike came a day after the group warned it was prepared to intervene militarily if other countries joined the United States and Israel in their campaign against Iran, or if the Red Sea was used to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic.

"We confirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention" if any new alliances join Washington and Israel against Iran and its allies, or if the Red Sea is used for "hostile operations" against Iran, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech late Friday evening.

Saree also said the Houthis were prepared to act if what he called the escalation against Iran and the "axis of resistance" continued, but did not say what form any intervention would take.