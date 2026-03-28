Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Sharif, Pezeshkian mulls situation in Middle East

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    • 28 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Sharif, Pezeshkian mulls situation in Middle East

    Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs.

    The conversation lasted over an hour, Sharif wrote on X.

    During the conversation, they also discussed Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran.

    Shehbaz Sharif Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Şərif və Pezeşkian Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Шариф и Пезешкиан обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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