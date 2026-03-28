Sharif, Pezeshkian mulls situation in Middle East
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 14:41
Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs.
The conversation lasted over an hour, Sharif wrote on X.
During the conversation, they also discussed Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran.
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