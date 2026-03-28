Thailand holds talks with Iran on oil transportation through Strait of Hormuz

Bangkok has held talks with Tehran on maintaining a secure route for oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at a press conference titled "One month of global crisis: Thailand's response in a changed world," Report informs via TASS.

He stated that "the government has stepped up efforts to strengthen Thailand's energy security, and one of the key factors was negotiations with Iran on maintaining secure routes for oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, which helped reduce the threat of serious supply disruptions."

"I must apologize to the people for the turmoil caused by the change in oil prices. We assure the public that oil reserves are sufficient," he said, noting that Thailand's oil reserves had risen from 62 to 100 days in a short period, "the highest level in several years."

The prime minister of Thailand called on the country's population to join the energy conservation campaign under the slogan "One Family, One Liter."

He stated that if 10 million households reduced their consumption of petroleum products by just one liter per day, Thailand could reduce imports to 10 million liters per day.

Charnvirakul emphasized that this, in turn, would reduce government subsidies by more than 200 million baht ($6 million) per day and household spending by more than 400 million baht ($12 million) per day.