Hakan Fidan: Türkiye acting in coordination with its regional partners
Region
- 28 March, 2026
- 13:41
Türkiye is acting in coordination with its regional partners, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at the Strategic Communication Summit in Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Haber Global.
He emphasized that Türkiye opposes a war that may spread to countries in the region.
According to Hakan Fidan, an information war is also being waged today.
"In a modern conflict environment, the battlefield is not only a physical space but also an information sphere. Various narratives seek to shape public opinion and influence perceptions of reality," he noted.
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