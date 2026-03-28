Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye acting in coordination with its regional partners

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 13:41
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye acting in coordination with its regional partners

    Türkiye is acting in coordination with its regional partners, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at the Strategic Communication Summit in Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Haber Global.

    He emphasized that Türkiye opposes a war that may spread to countries in the region.

    According to Hakan Fidan, an information war is also being waged today.

    "In a modern conflict environment, the battlefield is not only a physical space but also an information sphere. Various narratives seek to shape public opinion and influence perceptions of reality," he noted.

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