5 killed in collision between train, truck in US

Multiple people were killed in a crash between a train and a van on Friday afternoon in Mississippi, the US, Report informs referring to Live5News.

Stone County Sheriff Todd Stewart said the crash happened around 1 p.m. (GMT-5) on Pump Branch Road. First responders had to cut through the woods to get to the wreckage.

There were six people in the van at the time of the crash, Stewart said. Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirmed five of them died in the crash.

The sixth person was airlifted to New Orleans.