5 killed in collision between train, truck in US
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 15:25
Multiple people were killed in a crash between a train and a van on Friday afternoon in Mississippi, the US, Report informs referring to Live5News.
Stone County Sheriff Todd Stewart said the crash happened around 1 p.m. (GMT-5) on Pump Branch Road. First responders had to cut through the woods to get to the wreckage.
There were six people in the van at the time of the crash, Stewart said. Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirmed five of them died in the crash.
The sixth person was airlifted to New Orleans.
Latest News
16:45
Butter reserves at industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan tripleIndustry
16:25
Ukraine denies Iran destroyed Ukrainian air defence depot in DubaiRegion
16:05
UAE air defences intercept 20 ballistic missiles, 37 drones from IranOther countries
15:45
Pashinyan plans to travel to RussiaRegion
15:25
5 killed in collision between train, truck in USOther countries
15:04
Thailand holds talks with Iran on oil transportation through Strait of HormuzOther countries
14:41
Sharif, Pezeshkian mulls situation in Middle EastOther countries
14:21
Houthis launch missile attack on southern IsraelOther countries
13:59