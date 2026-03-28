FMs of 3 countries to visit Pakistan to mull situation in Middle East

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Hakan Fidan, and Badr Abdellaty, will visit Islamabad on March 29-30, Report informs referring to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers are visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the foreign ministers will hold in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region (Middle East – ed.). They will also meet with the prime minister. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan's cooperation and coordination with these countries across a wide range of areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.