Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Pashinyan plans to travel to Russia

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 15:45
    Pashinyan plans to travel to Russia

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to travel to Russia soon, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He made the remark during a meeting with Yerevan residents.

    "I'll be traveling to Russia soon. We maintain ties," he noted.

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Russia visit
    Paşinyan Rusiyaya səfər etməyi planlaşdırır
    Пашинян планирует совершить поездку в Россию

    Latest News

    16:45

    Butter reserves at industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan triple

    Industry
    16:25

    Ukraine denies Iran destroyed Ukrainian air defence depot in Dubai

    Region
    16:05

    UAE air defences intercept 20 ballistic missiles, 37 drones from Iran

    Other countries
    15:45

    Pashinyan plans to travel to Russia

    Region
    15:25

    5 killed in collision between train, truck in US

    Other countries
    15:04

    Thailand holds talks with Iran on oil transportation through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    14:41

    Sharif, Pezeshkian mulls situation in Middle East

    Other countries
    14:21

    Houthis launch missile attack on southern Israel

    Other countries
    13:59

    FMs of 3 countries to visit Pakistan to mull situation in Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed