Pashinyan plans to travel to Russia
Region
- 28 March, 2026
- 15:45
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to travel to Russia soon, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
He made the remark during a meeting with Yerevan residents.
"I'll be traveling to Russia soon. We maintain ties," he noted.
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