Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ukraine denies Iran destroyed Ukrainian air defence depot in Dubai

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 16:25
    Ukraine denies Iran destroyed Ukrainian air defence depot in Dubai

    Ukraine has flatly denied an Iranian claim that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) destroyed a Ukrainian anti-drone weapons depot in Dubai, calling it disinformation, Report informs referring to the Big News Network.

    "This is a lie. We officially refute this information," Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters on March 28, adding that the Islamic republic "frequently carries out such disinformation campaigns."

    The IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters -- Iran's military central command -- had claimed its aerospace and naval forces carried out a combined operation destroying the facility, which it said was supporting the US military.

    It also claimed 21 Ukrainian nationals were present at the site at the time.

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