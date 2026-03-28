Ukraine denies Iran destroyed Ukrainian air defence depot in Dubai

Ukraine has flatly denied an Iranian claim that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) destroyed a Ukrainian anti-drone weapons depot in Dubai, calling it disinformation, Report informs referring to the Big News Network.

"This is a lie. We officially refute this information," Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters on March 28, adding that the Islamic republic "frequently carries out such disinformation campaigns."

The IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters -- Iran's military central command -- had claimed its aerospace and naval forces carried out a combined operation destroying the facility, which it said was supporting the US military.

It also claimed 21 Ukrainian nationals were present at the site at the time.