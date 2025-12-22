AP: US recalls ambassador to Armenia

The Trump administration has decided to recall US ambassadors and senior diplomats from about 30 countries, including the US ambassador to Armenia, Kristina Kvien.

Report informs via AP that diplomats from 29 countries were notified last week that their terms will end in January 2026. All of those affected were appointed during the presidency of Joe Biden. A source told the agency the move is intended to ensure that the diplomatic corps is staffed by officials who fully support President Donald Trump"s political priorities, often summarized under the slogan "America First."

At the same time, AP sources said the recalled diplomats may be eligible for other diplomatic assignments in Washington after their return, should they choose. The US State Department declined to comment on the changes, noting that ambassadorial turnover is a routine process for any administration, since ambassadors serve as personal representatives of the president.

The largest number of diplomatic changes is expected in Africa, including Burundi, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Gabon, Côte d"Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia and Uganda. In Asia, the changes will affect Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In Europe, the recall will involve Armenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovakia. Changes are also planned in Algeria and Egypt in the Middle East, as well as in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Guatemala and Suriname.

Kristina Kvien was appointed US ambassador to Armenia on February 16, 2023, becoming the 10th US envoy to the country. Prior to that, she served as the US chargé d"affaires in Ukraine from 2020 to 2022.