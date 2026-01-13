Tactical exercise conducted
Military
- 13 January, 2026
- 10:11
In accordance with the 2026 training plan, the tactical exercise was conducted in one of the military units.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that at the command and control point deployed in field conditions, the units" activities on the fulfillment of assigned tasks were clarified on the map, and commanders" reports on the decisions taken were heard.
The exercise focused on further enhancing the commanders" rapid decision-making skills, improving the headquarters interaction and units" combat capability, as well as on developing the field and practical skills of the personnel.
