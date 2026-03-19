Iran says it struck Israeli National Security Ministry building
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 15:12
Iran said it carried out strikes on the building of Israel"s Ministry of National Security in Jerusalem and the office of Israel"s Channel 13 in Tel Aviv.
According to Report, citing Al Jazeera, the attack was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.
The broadcaster, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also reported strikes on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and oil refineries in Haifa and Rishon LeZion.
The strikes were carried out using Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan and Khorramshahr missiles equipped with multiple warheads.
Strikes were also reported against the US Navy"s Fifth Fleet using medium-range missiles.
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