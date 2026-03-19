Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran says it struck Israeli National Security Ministry building

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 15:12
    Iran says it struck Israeli National Security Ministry building

    Iran said it carried out strikes on the building of Israel"s Ministry of National Security in Jerusalem and the office of Israel"s Channel 13 in Tel Aviv.

    According to Report, citing Al Jazeera, the attack was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.

    The broadcaster, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also reported strikes on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and oil refineries in Haifa and Rishon LeZion.

    The strikes were carried out using Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan and Khorramshahr missiles equipped with multiple warheads.

    Strikes were also reported against the US Navy"s Fifth Fleet using medium-range missiles.

    drone attack US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ben Gurion Airport
    İran İsrailin Milli Təhlükəsizlik Nazirliyinin binasına zərbə endirib
    Иран заявил об ударе по зданию Министерства нацбезопасности Израиля

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