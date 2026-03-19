A total of 46 families, comprising 177 individuals, were resettled across Khojavand city of Azerbaijan and received keys to their new houses, Report informs.

The resettlement was carried out in line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return State Program to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The officials from the Special Representative Offices of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS), attended the ceremony.