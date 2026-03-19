Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys

    Domestic policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 15:06
    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys

    A total of 46 families, comprising 177 individuals, were resettled across Khojavand city of Azerbaijan and received keys to their new houses, Report informs.

    The resettlement was carried out in line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return State Program to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    The officials from the Special Representative Offices of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS), attended the ceremony.

    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys
    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys
    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys

    The Great Return State Program
    Photo
    Növbəti köç karvanı Xocavənd şəhərinə çatıb, mənzillərin açarları təqdim olunub - YENİLƏNİB
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    Переселившимся в Ходжавенд 46 семьям вручены ключи от квартир

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