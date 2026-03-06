Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan Air Force holds Bayraktar course's first graduation ceremony

    Military
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 11:47
    Azerbaijan Air Force holds Bayraktar course's first graduation ceremony

    In accordance with the 2026 training plan, the first graduation ceremony of the specialist training course on the Bayraktar TB2 System was held at the Bayraktar Technologies Azerbaijan Flight Training Center operating under the Air Force, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Major General Hasan Alovsadov congratulated the graduates on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and wished them success in their future military service.

    At the event, the importance of the course was emphasized, noting that such courses have a positive impact on servicemen in mastering specialties, improving their knowledge and skills, as well as increasing their professionalism.

    At the end of the graduation ceremony, certificates were presented to graduates.

    Hərbi Hava Qüvvələrində Bayraktar kursunun buraxılış mərasimi keçirilib
    Первый выпуск специалистов по Bayraktar TB2 состоялся в Азербайджане

