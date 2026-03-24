Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport transitions to summer flight schedule

    Infrastructure
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 14:07
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport transitions to summer flight schedule

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport switches to spring-summer flight schedule from March 29, 2026. The new season will be valid until October 24.

    The airport told Report that during the spring-summer season, an expanded flight network from Baku to Europe, Central, South and East Asia will be available to passengers.

    Regional and Asian routes will include destinations such as Istanbul, Ankara, Moscow, Tashkent, Dushanbe, Urgench, Astana, Almaty and Aktau, as well as services to Beijing and Urumqi.

    European destinations will include Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Warsaw, Prague, London, Vienna, Budapest, Paris, Barcelona and Chisinau. In addition, regular air services will also be available to Tbilisi, Bishkek, Izmir, Bodrum, Belgrade, Male and Islamabad.

    Flights will be operated by AZAL, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, AJet, Air Astana, Uzbekistan Airways, Wizz Air, China Southern, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa and other international air carriers.

    Considering the increased demand for travel during the summer season, passengers are advised to book their flights in advance. For more convenient and faster service, it is possible to use online check-in facilities, as well as self-service facilities at the airport, including Self Check-in and Self-Service Baggage Drop-off.

    Passengers are also recommended to verify their flight schedules prior to travel and obtain the latest updates directly from the official websites of the operating airlines.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport
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