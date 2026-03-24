Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran's Pezeshkian appoints new secretary of Supreme National Security Council

    Region
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 15:34
    Iran's Pezeshkian appoints new secretary of Supreme National Security Council

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

    According to Middle East media cited by Report, Zolghadr will replace Ali Larijani, who was killed.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Ali Larijani
    Əli Laricaninin yerinə təyinat olub
    Пезешкиан назначил нового секретаря высшего совета нацбезопасности Ирана

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