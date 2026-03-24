Iran's Pezeshkian appoints new secretary of Supreme National Security Council
Region
- 24 March, 2026
- 15:34
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.
According to Middle East media cited by Report, Zolghadr will replace Ali Larijani, who was killed.
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