Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrives in China on a visit

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on a working visit to the town of Boao of China to participate in the Boao Forum for Asia.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told Report that the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at Qionghai Boao International Airport by Vice-Governor of Hainan Province Yang Guiqiang, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov and other officials.

The visit envisages Speaker Sahiba Gafarova's address at the official opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia as well as a number of meetings she will have.