Azerbaijan Railways announces resumption of Baku–Balakan–Baku passenger service after track repairs
Infrastructure
- 30 October, 2026
- 14:05
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Regular passenger services on the Baku–Balakan–Baku route will resume on November 20.
According to Report, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said that the train will depart from Baku on November 20 and from Balakan on November 21.
"Passenger services on the route were temporarily suspended from August 1 due to repairs to the Gakh–Zagatala railway line, which was damaged by a mudslide. The repair work has been completed, and services on the Baku–Balakan–Baku route will resume on the dates specified," Azerbaijan Railways said.
Bakı–Balakən–Bakı qatarının hərəkəti bərpa edilir
АЖД объявило о возобновлении маршрута Баку–Балакян–Баку после ремонта путей
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