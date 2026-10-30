Kobakhidze: Azerbaijan, Georgia keen to expand co-op in various sectors

Azerbaijan and Georgia have significant plans to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, military cooperation, transport, and logistics, Georgian Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, according to Report's Georgian bureau.

Speaking to journalists following the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Kobakhidze noted that the main focus of the meetings was on economic issues. Along with this, trade, science, culture, and other areas of bilateral cooperation were also discussed.

The prime minister highlighted that several meetings were held with the Azerbaijani side and that the discussions were comprehensive.

Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing dynamically, Kobakhidze expressed his confidence that cooperation will deepen even further in the future.

He noted that the relations between the two countries are based not only on a strategic partnership, but also on the existing friendship between the peoples.